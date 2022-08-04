We Are Miles Ahead Of Mnangagwa Party – President Chamisa

Tinashe Sambiri|President Nelson Chamisa has dismissed claims that CCC is concentrating too much on social media visibility.

President Chamisa has also declared that CCC is miles ahead of Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Zanu PF Party.

“2023 IS A LANDSLIDE WIN…

We’re ahead of them.A CITIZENS VICTORY is a done deal.We’re the best deal for Zimbabwe.

They’ve failed in all their bids to lure us into unwise,unseemly & untimely direct confrontation.The CITIZENS MOVEMENT is lit We’re gliding & soaring! #RegisterToVoteZw #Godisinit #Kangene #Ngaapinde,” President Chamisa wrote on Twitter.

Responding to one Japhet Machowa’s comment, President Chamisa said :

“Hatina hedu kunyanya kupusa zvekudaro! Greetings dear.”

Machowa wrote :

“Indeed it shall be free not by twitter nor motivational quotes.”

ZIMBABWE MUST BE FREE! pic.twitter.com/urk9SnoOZw — nelson chamisa (@nelsonchamisa) August 4, 2022

