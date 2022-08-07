Masvingo Businessman Donates To Girl With Disability

Tinashe Sambiri|Masvingo businessman and CCC member, Sam Chapfudza, has donated crutches to a girl living with disability.

Chapfudza donated the crutches to Vongai at Chitima Market in Masvingo on Saturday.

CCC member Mrs Vhembo described the move as plausible.

“This is a huge relief to Vongai who has been using a stick to walk.We greatly appreciate the noble cause.”

On Saturday Chapfudza said :

” Where there is a vision there is a way. We are determined to identify and assist the needy in the community.”

