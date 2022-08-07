They Can’t Remove Us-Mnangagwa

Own Correspondent|The Zanu PF leader Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa has declared that he is not going anywhere.

Mr Mnangagwa made the remarks at the burial of Brigadier- General ( Retired) Benjamin Mabenge.

Brigadier- General Mabenge was buried at the National Heroes Acre in Harare on Wednesday.

“The Second Republic is well aware of the machinations by detractors who are fighting us on the economic front. They will never succeed and we will never ever surrender,” Mr Mnangagwa said.

In response CCC deputy spokesperson Gift Ostallos Siziba posted on Facebook :

“This is what they’re scared of- an election in the face of surging opposition support on one hand and a decomposing zanupf, its elite contradictions, social crisis & a centre failing to hold on the other hand.

It is therefore natural for the Citizens forge ahead.”

