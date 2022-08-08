“Play A Clean Game”: Mutendi Tells ED

By A Correspondent- The leader of the Zion Christian Church (ZCC), bishop Nehemiah Mutendi yesterday called on President Emmerson Mnangagwa to promote peace and play a “clean game” in the general elections expected in 2023.

Mnangagwa attended a ZCC service at Defe Dopota in Gokwe, where thousands of congregants gathered to commemorate the death of the church’s founder Samuel Mutendi who died on July 20, 1976.

First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa, Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga, top government officials, ZANU PF officials and 16 chiefs were also in attendance.



In his sermon, Mutendi urged congregants and government officials to maintain peace in the country.

NewsDay Zimbabwe quotes Mutendi as saying:

Christ’s peace means remaining calm in spite of all troubles.

I have summoned government officials and their leaders on this day as we are commemorating the day of the man of peace (Samuel). We are here to pray for the coming general elections. We have the upcoming general elections. There are many people who are going to participate in that race. We, as the ZCC, are also in a race to a heavenly State House. In that election race, we pray that you play your game, as a clean game or race.

We have summoned you to join us to pray for the 2023 elections to be peaceful. Despite the economic challenges the country is facing, we still see that a lot is being done to improve people’s lives. We are happy and we see the road rehabilitation programmes that government is undertaking, and the dams being built.

Mutendi’s speech comes amid complaints from the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) led by Nelson Chamisa, a former Minister of ICT during the Government of National Unity, about the uneven political playing field.

CCC says its members are being intimidated by the ruling ZANU PF and members of the state security forces. The party also claims that the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) is preparing to rig the impending elections in favour of ZANU PF.

