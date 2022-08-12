Man Kills Self Over Memory Card

Spread the love

By A Correspondent- A 20byear old Chinhoyi man committed suicide after an altercation with his grandfather over a missing memory card.

Tinashe Tereka, who was staying with his grandfather, took his life last Friday after being questioned about the disappearance of the memory card.

“His grandfather asked him politely to return the memory card he had taken.

“He was angered by being accused of stealing the memory card and decided to kill himself.

“I was shocked to hear that he had hanged himself,” said a neighbour.

Residents, who spoke to H-Metro, said Tereka was using crystal methamphetamine, which might have prompted him to end his life.

“It is very painful to lose Tereka in such a way. I am yet to come to terms with his death.

“Surely, how can one kill himself over a mere memory card?

“Maybe, he was high on mutoriro,” said Makanyara Kateguru.

Another resident urged parents to be firm with their children against drug and substance abuse.

“This is a wake-up call to all parents to save our children’s life boat from sinking.

“I never anticipated that he would end his life in such a way,” he said.

Similar sentiments were echoed by Lovemore Zuze.

“It is very saddening to note that most of the youth, including school-going kids, are now hooked on drugs,” said Zuze.

A psychiatrist based at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospital, Gerald Nyarambi, told H-Metro, that the majority of youths in this era have been affected by drugs and substance abuse.

“Drug abusers develop memory loss, lack of concentration, hallucinations, paranoia, reduced appetite, violence and aggressive acts in society,” said Nyarambi.

“When one is under the influence of alcohol, and other drugs, they become vulnerable and exposed.

Tereka’s death comes hardly a fortnight after a 19-year-old teenager from Banket was murdered at a Guka base.

Tereka was buried in Chinhoyi on Sunday. Speakers at the burial denounced drug and substance abuse as a new cancer which needs urgent attention.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...