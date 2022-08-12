Mnangagwa Acquits Rushwaya As Wiwa, Sithole Languish In Prison

Tinashe Sambiri|The Zanu PF leader Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration has acquitted Henrietta Rushwaya as CCC officials Hon Job Wiwa Sikhala and Hon Godfrey Karakadzai Sithole languish in prison.

In a statement on Friday, CCC Namibia accused Mr Mnangagwa of protecting thieves and murderers while innocent citizens are facing relentless presecution.

CCC Namibia says Rushwaya’s acquittal is a travesty of justice.

Read statement below:

Henrietta Rushwaya’s acquittal raises eyebrows:CCC Namibia demands justice for Job Saro Wiwa Sikhala & others.

12 August 2022

Today, our outspoken change champions Hon Job Saro Wiwa Sikhala, Godfrey Karakadzayi Sithole, and the Nyatsime 14 have clocked 58 days at Chikurubi Maximum Prison on trumped-up charges for demanding justice and an abrupt end to the incessant gross abuse of the fundamental basic freedoms in the motherland. It is quite infuriating that real criminals are acquitted every day because they are politically aligned to the repressive and authoritarian regime led by Mr. Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Yesterday we glimpsed the illegal acquittal of a criminal who was caught smuggling 6kilograms of gold to Dubai. Henrietta Rushwaya’s recent discharge epitomises how selective application of the law is being exploited to punish the innocent and release genuine criminals because they support ZANU-PF. This astronomical levels of impunity unearths the regime’s serious capture of our rotten justice system. Citizens in Namibia are also cobra-headed to witness Obadiah Moyo walking away with 60 million US$ covid funds in 2020 without proper prosecution.

More so, the Namibia district is so perturbed that those who are siphoning national resources through hook and crook are walking scot-free when Wiwa, the lawyer for the deceased is languishing in the hell-hole of Chikurubi Maximum Prison for speaking the truth to power against enforced disappearances, gross misgovernance and unprecedented corruption. It is now imperative that our judiciary, police, and government should commence respecting the rule of law and constitutionalism. Separation of powers is enshrined in the supreme law of the motherland hence the Executive should not interfere with court officials discharging their duties. The clueless ZANU-PF regime must halt its manipulation of state institutions.

Furthermore, we are cognizant of the fact that our toiling is authored by the stomach politicians who are eating on behalf of the downtrodden masses of Zimbabwe. We strongly challenge the impunity and immunity of ZANU-PF corrupters and butchers who are escaping the wrath of the law because of their political inclinations. Chombo, Mupfumira, Obadiah Moyo, Chivhayo, Henrietta Rushwaya only to mention but a few are criminals who should be housed in the filthy Chikurubi Maximum Prison because they are authentic thieves. Job Saro Wiwa Sikhala and others are just prisoners of conscience tortured to deter social democrats from amplifying their revolutionary voices against maladministration in the satanic regime.

Moreover, citizens must wake up and smell the coffee! This is the opportune time to demonstrate solidarity with the incarcerated so that we rejuvenate their fighting spirit. Citizens in Namibia urge all Zimbabweans across the globe to pent up their outrage and peacefully demand the immediate release of Sikhala and others. The continued incarceration of these freedom leaders is a clear attempt by the corrupt regime to silence the voices of dissent ahead of the 2023 historic elections. Citizens must register to vote against impunity and lawfare. It is now clear that Sikhala and others are political prisoners who are enduring inhuman treatment at the hands of dictators desperate to retain power at all costs.

Let’s all register to vote for independent state institutions in 2023, we are now sick and exhausted of these shenanigans which punish the innocent and spare bona fide thieves and killers because of their political homes. We can’t continue with biased judges who take instructions from the SHAKE SHAKE building. The judiciary should follow the supreme law of the country in a constitutional democracy. Citizens should amplify their voices against this seriou state capture of all state organizations.

Free all our change champions and imprison real looters and murderers in ZANU-PF.

FreeJobSaroWiwaSikhala

FreeSithole

FreeTheNyatsime13

Citizens Coalition for Change

Rundu Branch Interim Spokesperson

Robson Ruhanya

