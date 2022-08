President Chamisa Calls For Solidarity With Jailed Activists

PRAYERS FOR POLITICAL PRISONERS…

May we take this special day to pray for all political prisoners @Nyatsime15 including their families and all of us, the oppressed.

So Peter was kept in prison,but the church was fervently praying to God for him. Acts 12:5 #freethemnow

