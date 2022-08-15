EPL Results

Manchester United lost its second match of the English Premier League 2022/23 season after losing 4-0 to Brentford.

They 2-1 to Brighton and Hove Albion in their opening match in which Cristiano started from the bench. He was started on Saturday.

Meanwhile, reigning champions, Manchester City continued on a bright start after beating newly promoted Bournemouth which houses Zimbabwean international defender, Jordan Zemura.

Bournemouth were without talisman Dominic Solanke and Zemura who contracted COVID-19.

City won the match 4-0 through goals from İlkay Gündoğan 19′; Kevin De Bruyne 31′; Phil Foden 37′ and Jefferson Lerma 79′ (OG)

Another Zimbabwean player, Marvelous Nakamba who plies his trade for Aston Villa was once again absent from the Villains’ team sheet for the second time in a row after missing the clash against Zemura’s Cherries.

More results from today’s matches:

Arsenal beat Leicester 4-2.

Brighton 0-0 Newcastle

Wolves 0-0 Fulham

Southampton 2-2 Leeds United. – Pindula News

