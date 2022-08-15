Kenya Election Results-Commission Official Disappears

By-A Kenyan Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) official has gone missing.

Daniel Mbolu Musyoka (53) disappeared moments before announcing the results for the parliamentary and county assembly races at the East Africa School of Aviation tallying centre, reported the Nation.

On Friday, IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati announced that Musyoka had gone missing and asked the police to expedite investigations.

Musyoka is the Embakasi East Constituency Returning Officer.

Speaking in an interview with the Nation at their home in Nyonjoro in Bahati Constituency, Nakuru County, Musyoka’s wife, Tabitha, said that the news about her husband’s disappearance has left the family devastated. She said:

We’re devastated but we strongly hope my husband will be found alive and safe.

When we talked, he did not sound disturbed, he was in high spirits and did not complain about anything.

The day he disappeared, I tried calling him but he did not answer. I was later told by his cousin, who lives in Utawala, that he was missing.

Tabitha added that search efforts have been extended to mortuaries, hospitals and other facilities.

The family wants detectives to expedite their investigations and help trace him.

According to the Nation, Musyoka has worked for the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) for 13 years.

He was posted to Loitoktok but was later transferred to Embakasi East in May.

The family said that police reported that his mobile phone signal disappeared an hour after he went missing.

When Musyoka disappeared, he was about to declare the winners in the National Assembly and County Assembly contests.

Those who interacted with him reportedly said he excused himself to answer a phone call before he went missing. His deputy took over and announced the results.

