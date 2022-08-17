Wadyajena Arrested Over Cotton Inputs Theft

Spread the love

By-Zanu PF MP for Gokwe-Nembudziya Justice Mayor Wadyajena has been arrested.

NewZimbabwe reports that Wadyajena was arrested Tuesday by members of the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC).

ZACC detained him at their Newlands office shortly after chairing a heated agriculture parliamentary committee meeting on the construction of Vungu dam in Midlands province.

ZACC spokesperson John Makamure was not picking up calls.

Wadyajena is reportedly facing multiple counts of abuse of office after looting presidential input scheme inputs meant for cotton farmers in his constituency.

He was ordered to present himself at Newlands soon after chairing an agriculture parliamentary committee meeting Tuesday.

-NewZimbabwe

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...