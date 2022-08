Viral Pic: Kalimbwe Meets Lawyer Mr Mhata In Namibia

Spread the love

It was great meeting up with our friend and learned lawyer, Nambili Mhata, says UPND Infor Secretary Joseph Kalimbwe.

It was great meeting up with our friend and learned lawyer, Nambili Mhata, says UPND Infor Secretary Joseph Kalimbwe

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...