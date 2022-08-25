Journalists Assaulted By Zanu PF Thugs In Gokwe

According to Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Spokesperson, Fadzayi Mahere, ruling party thugs have assaulted journalists who had travelled to cover Nelson Chamisa’s rally in Gokwe today.

ALERT: There’s been an escalation of violence in Gokwe ahead of a rally to be addressed by Change Champion in Chief, @nelsonchamisa. Journalists Tongai Mwenje, Toneo Rutsito, Pellagia Mpurwa and Chelsea Mashayamombe have been heavily beaten by ZANUPF thugs. Toneo lost a tooth.

