Police Ignore Chamisa, Journalists Zanu PF Attackers

Spread the love

By James Gwati- The police have again ignored to arrest Zanu PF thugs who attacked a CCC Gokwe-Kabuyuni rally.

Chamisa was on Thursday in Gokwe for a rally to drum up support for his party candidate ahead of the Gokwe-Kabuyunu constituency seat by-election this weekend.

The opposition leader was whisked away from the scene by his security after violence intensified.

"⛔️ALERT: There’s been an escalation of violence in Gokwe ahead of a rally to be addressed by Change Champion in Chief, Nelson Chamisa," Mahere said. pic.twitter.com/YL3EXX1a1u — TheNewsHawks (@NewsHawksLive) August 25, 2022

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...