Quartet Perish In Horror Crash

By A Correspondent- The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed a road traffic accident involving a bus that killed 4 people on the spot including the driver at the 111km peg along the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road on Friday morning.

In a statement released this Saturday, ZRP said the DAF bus with 40 passengers on board veered off the road and hit a tree. Reads the statement:

The ZRP reports a fatal road traffic accident which occurred at the 111km peg along Bulawayo-Vic Falls Road on 26/08/22 at around 0940 hours, where a motorist who was driving a DAF bus with 40 passengers on board went off the road and hit a tree.

Four people, including the driver, died on the spot, while 18 others were injured. The names of victims will be released in due course.

