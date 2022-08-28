Mnangagwa Solidarity March Hits Snag

By- A pro-President Emmerson Mnangagwa march planned for this weekend has flopped.

Organisers of the march under the banner MenBelieveED fronted by one Justice Matsatsira, said they have moved the march to an unspecified date.

Matsatsira told NewsDay that they postponed the march to pave the way for the weekend by-elections set for the Gokwe-Kabuyani constituency on Saturday.

The seat fell vacant following the death of Zanu PF legislator Leonard Chikomba.

Matsatsira said:

Those people who think that this march will not succeed are daydreaming. I have been supporting Mnangagwa since way back. We are a big thing, we have been encouraging our members to register to vote and our database is growing.

We have the numbers and we also have the support of the Zanu PF party. We have the resources. We will never fail because we have the resources. We were empowered by the new dispensation.

He said they plan to bus an estimated 10 000 people per province to Harare for the march.

In 2016, the Zanu PF youth league organised a “One Million Men March” in solidarity with the late President Robert Mugabe in a bid to extend his rule despite calls for him to step down.

