CCC Speaks On Gokwe-Kabuyuni By-Election

By- The opposition CCC has said that the weekend by-election in the Gokwe-Kabuyuni constituency was stolen.

The party’s spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere posted on Twitter lamenting alleged electoral fraud and indirectly blaming Zanu PF and ZEC for the party’s loss.

“This is not victory. It’s electoral theft. We thank the thousands of brave citizens in Gokwe who voted for change.

We’ve engaged the region & international community over the escalation of political violence. Security of the vote & voter are integral for 2023,” she said.

Zanu PF candidate Spencer Tshuma won the by-election.

According to the official results announced by Constituency Elections Officer Kudzai Nkomo, Tshuma garnered 10 727 votes, while the Citizens’ Coalition for Change’s (CCC) candidate Costin Muguti polled 4 800 votes

. The Gokwe-Kabuyuni seat fell vacant following the death of Leonard Chikomba who died in a car accident on 28 May this year.

Muguti once held the seat under the MDC-T ticket between 2008 and 2013 after defeating Chikomba but lost after serving for only one term.

