Gvt Does Not Impose School Fees Amounts

By A Correspondent- Government does not impose school fees amounts, but in terms of the Education Act, any tuition fees adjustment must be approved by a majority of parents at a meeting of the School Parents Assembly attended by not less than 20 percent of the parents.

School authorities are then supposed to tender an application for an adjustment accompanied by minutes of the meeting and the school budget to the Ministry for processing.

Schools Development Association/Committees secretary, Mr Evaristo Jongwe, said there is a need for schools to comply with the Government directive on use of the USD component.

“Government policy says goods and services can be payable in US dollar or for local currency at prevailing interbank rate. We are urging schools to comply with Government policies and are also looking into the issue to rein in schools that defy the law.

-Newsday

