Another Chamisa Cadre Attacked

Spread the love

By James Gwati-The opposition CCC has announced the attack by Zanu PF thugs on their party member, Wilfred Chuma.

The CCC said Chuma was bashed in Harare last week for wearing the party T-shirt.

CCC posted on Twitter:

@CCCZimbabwe

Ward 8 Champion, Wilfred Chuma, has been attacked and badly beaten by Zanu PF thugs for wearing CCC regalia near Dairiboard in Harare just now. He suffered leg, hand and back injuries & is not able to walk. #NoToViolence

⛔️ALERT: @CCCZimbabwe Ward 8 Champion, Wilfred Chuma, has been attacked and badly beaten by Zanu PF thugs for wearing CCC regalia near Dairiboard in Harare just now. He suffered leg, hand and back injuries & is not able to walk. #NoToViolence pic.twitter.com/ihtcgyuanB — Fadzayi Mahere🇿🇼 (@advocatemahere) August 28, 2022

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...