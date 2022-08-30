Ramaphosa Defends Limpopo Health MEC Ramathuba

President Cyril Ramaphisa has defended MEC of Limpopo @PhophiRamathuba after her statement in relation to Zimbabweans flocking to South Africa for Health care while the country is struggling to deliver services to SA citizens.

Ramaphosa says Heads of State and Government in Africa must discuss the issues raised by Limpopo MEC of Health

Ramaphosa says Limpopo MEC of Health @PhophiRamathuba has raised important issues in relation to immigration and the ability of the State to deliver service to South Africans.

SOURCE: Sophie Mokoena

