ZUPCO Introduces USD Fares

Spread the love

The government owned Zimbabwe United Passengers Company (ZUPCO) has introduced United States dollar fares in what confirms the lack of trust in the local currency which is constantly losing value due to runaway inflation.

According to a ZUPCO schedule effective 1 September 2022, local routes in the range of 1 to 20 kilometres will now cost ZWL$300 or USD0.50 while 30 to 40km will now cost US$1 or ZWL$550 up from ZWL$220 for buses.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...