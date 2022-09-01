Limpopo Health MEC Takes Mnangagwa Head-On

Spread the love

By James Gwati- Limpopo Health provincial minister Dr Phophi Ramathuba has repeated her attacks on Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

In a fresh video, Dr Ramathuba, said Mnangagwa was just seated in Zimbabwe while the country’s health delivery system was dilapidating.

She said South Africa would treat Zimbabweans visiting their hospitals and send the bills to Mnangagwa.

Dr Ramathuba last week told a Zimbabwean patient waiting for surgery at a health institution in Limpopo that Zimbabweans were straining South Africa’s health systems.

She also said that Harare was not giving her a budget for its citizens’ health care in South Africa.

Dr Ramathuba said this in front of patients and several health workers to the embarrassment of the ailing Zimbabwean on a death bed.

On Tuesday, Ramaphosa said Dr Ramathuba was right to answer questions from parliament virtually.

He said: What she said was an issue which has sparked debate here in South Africa, in Zimbabwe and the whole region, and it’s an issue which our people have also been complaining about. Now that she said it, we will discuss it at a head of the state level and see what is needed on our migration policies,” he said without condemning Dr Ramathuba.

The Zimbabwean South African embassy has since made an official complaint against the MEC.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...