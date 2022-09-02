Ramaphosa Aide Speaks On Harassment Of Zimbabweans

By-South Africa’s minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele has warned that preventing foreign nationals from accessing healthcare could negatively affect patients, the public health system and the country’s citizens.

He said:

We understand the public health system is overburdened. However, doctors and healthcare workers have an obligation to provide healthcare to those in need.

The Hippocratic Oath guides the actions of doctors, which includes them not withholding services because of religion, nationality, race, politics or social standing.

Government is hard at work to improve our healthcare system and deal with challenges.

Today in Pretoria 👇👇👇👇the voice of the Clinic Manager is heard telling everyone that All immigrants to pay for medical attention pic.twitter.com/lHXOeXbrRB — kerina mujati (@kerinamujati) September 2, 2022

