ZimEye
📺MUST WATCH: Our champion @BitiTendai speaks on the continued incarceration of @JobSikhala1 & the #Nyatsime16 members.He further says @ProfMadhuku must apologize to all the law students that have gone through his hands after he said #CCC should negotiate Hon Sikhala’s release. pic.twitter.com/2hexBa97Tl— Citizens' Coalition for Change (@CCCZimbabwe) September 9, 2022
