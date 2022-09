Police Ban CCC Convention

Spread the love

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has banned the CCC party’s upcoming young people’s conference.

In the below letter, dated 7th Sept, the ZRP had approved the party’s function.

But in a twist, the police has reversed its decision, the CCC Spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere says.

Reasons for refusal were not revealed at the time of writing.

FULL PRINT

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...