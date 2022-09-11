Namibia & Botswana Scrap Passport Requirement

By- Namibia and Botswana governments have scraped the passport requirements on their border.

This development is the first of its kind in southern Africa.

Namibian president Hage Geingob, speaking in the Botswana capital Gaborone on Friday, said nationals of the two countries would only need to produce IDs to move between the two countries.

Geingob said, speaking during the inaugural Botswana-Namibia bi-national commission:

Our two countries not only share a common border, but also a common people and heritage. A symbiotic and inter-dependent relationship exists along our common borders.

Therefore, I call on our senior officials to fast-track the implementation of the usage of Identity Documents (IDs) as travel documents between the two countries, without delay.

The development came after President Geingob’s meeting with President Mokgweetsi Eric Keabetswe Masisi.

