Mnangagwa Aides Solicite For UN Invites

By- The government said some civil servants were soliciting United Nations agencies for invitations to attend meetings in New York.

In an internal memorandum seen by Pindula News, Agriculture Permanent Secretary John Bhasera condemned the conduct, which he described as “undiplomatic”.

Basera said the United Nations recently expressed concern over the development. Reads the memo addressed to all directors and department heads:

CONCERN OVER THE CONDUCT OF ZIMBABWE GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS TRAVELLING TO NEW YORK

The United Nations Secretariat has complained to our Mission in New York over the conduct of some Government Officials who directly contact the Secretariat soliciting to attend UN meetings.

The practice is unprocedural and undiplomatic and, therefore, Government Officials are hereby directed to desist from such behaviour.

It is also of concern that there are other scenarios where delegates travelling to New York for UN sessions end up attending the sessions virtually or travel to the sessions out of time, and attend closing sessions

This is unnecessary wastage of resources.

In line with the pronouncement by his Excellency the President (Emmerson Mnangagwa) on the need to apply prudence when undertaking foreign trips, officials in the ministry are called upon to take note of the observations above in order not to bring the country’s name into disrepute.

