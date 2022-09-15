ZimEye
I’ve seen a sudden influx of unmarked twincabs coming to my house.Not sure if my house is now a tourist attraction for cars without number plates. Whoever is sending the guys must stop wasting resources and put them to good use. Kana pane zvamoda kuita ingotii ga ga ga tione.— Sybeth Musengezi (@MusengeziSybeth) September 15, 2022
