Man Scales Precast Wall, Bashes Lover For Ditching Him

Spread the love

A taxi driver is on the run after he allegedly scaled a precast wall at his lover’s place and bashed her in the presence of her parents over why she ditched him.

Tinashe Dimairo (35) was dumped by his lover Amelia Dube (32) as it is said he was always in the habit of bashing her whenever they argued.

On Monday Tinashe was surprised to discover that his lover had deserted to her parents’ place in Cowdray Park suburb.

His close friend who requested not to be named said after that he drove to Cowdray Park and when he arrived at his lover’s place he parked his car outside.

“He knocked at the gate but Amelia refused to open the gate for him and it seems that angered him causing him to jump over the wall and heading to the living room where she was and grabbed her before bashing her in the presence of her parents,” said Tinashe’s friend.

He added: “Her father intervened and blocked him from further beating her up.”

Tinashe fled from the scene. The matter was reported to the police but the force is yet to arrest him.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the incident.

He appealed for information that may lead to the arrest of Tinashe.

“Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Tinashe may contact any nearest police station or call us on 292260358,”he said.- B-Metro

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...