Oscar Pambuka To Serve Prison Sentence After Appeal Is Thrown Out

Former Zanu PF legislator, Psychology Maziwisa and ex-ZBC broadcaster, Oscar Pambuka, could be heading back to jail after their appeal against conviction and sentence in the Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC) scandal was thrown out by the High Court.

The High Court has struck off the roll their appeal citing its invalidity.

Maziwisa and Pambuka were in 2018 caged six years by Harare Magistrate, Lazini Ncube, who found them guilty of defrauding ZPC of $12 000 after they were favoured with a public relations contract through then Energy Minister Samuel Undenge without going to tender.

Ncube released the two on $800 bail each pending High Court appeal on their conviction and sentence 10 days after they were jailed.

-Newzimbabwe

