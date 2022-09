President Chamisa Aide Fixes Borehole In Mhondoro

Own Correspondent

CCC change champion, Vengai Chivaura, facilitated the fixing of a borehole in Mhondoro- Mubaira Constituency.

The borehole was not working for more than two years.

Chivaura also distributed garden seeds to the people of Mhondoro Mubaira Constituency.

