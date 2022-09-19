Ugly Fights As Zanu PF Central Committee Elections Beckon

Factional fights have erupted in the ruling Zanu PF party ahead of elections for central committee members slated for this weekend.

The central committee is the principal and highest decision-making body of the party, and officials have opened the floor for aspiring members to submit CVs for vetting, with elections to be held on Saturday.

On Friday, the last day of submission, there was a last-minute rush by aspiring candidates to submit CVs.

Zanu PF national political commissar Mike Bimha recently issued a circular on set minimum qualifications for participation in the elections.

A party insider said they had set traditional conditions for one to take part in the central committee elections.

“The central committee can make the drastic decisions of the party and have the power to change the national leadership of the party by calling for a congress unlike all organs of the party. They have set conditions of at least 15 years serving in the party and at least five years in the provincial executive. If you have served at least 15 years in the party you might have a better appreciation of the party,” the source said.

In Manicaland sources, who spoke to this publication, said former Agriculture minister Joseph Made, former finance minister Patrick Chinamasa, former Information minister Christopher Mushohwe, and former local government deputy minister, Christopher Chingosho could fall by the wayside. The quartet will be eager to make it into the top four in the (Makoni) district where Information Communication Technology minister Jenfan Muswere and Shadreck Chipanga are ruling the roost.

“In Makoni district, there is a bid to inject new blood with the likes of Muswere and Chipanga expected to be elected into the central committee, and we are aware that Chingosho is being frustrated,” an official said.

-Newsday

