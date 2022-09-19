Zinara In US$70K Tender Corruption Scandal

Spread the love

By James Gwati- Parliament has unearthed a US$70 000 corruption scandal involving the Zimbabwe National Roads Authority (Zinara).

A member of the parliament portfolio committee on Public Accounts, and CCC Marondera Central MP, Caston Matewu, said Zinara paid US$70 000 to a non-existing contractor.

Matewu posted on Twitter Monday:

Com today, we leant that ZINARA paid a company called Golden Roads US$70 million for consultancy to help find a suitable Road Contractor. To make it worse, the constructed company had no idea who Golden Roads is. Golden Roads changed its name to Santana

In the Public Accounts Com today, we leant that ZINARA paid a company called Golden Roads US$70 million for consultancy to help find a suitable Road Contractor. To make it worse, the constructed ompany had no idea who Golden Roads is. Golden Roads changed its name to Santana 🤷‍♂️ — Caston Matewu (@cmatewu) September 19, 2022

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...