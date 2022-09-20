Beneficiaries Of Sithole Relief Programme Suffer Due To MP’s Prolonged Detention

Tinashe Sambiri|School of pupils who are beneficiaries of Chitungwiza North MP Godfrey Karakadzai Sithole’s relief programme have failed to raise money for tuition fees due to the legislator’s prolonged detention.

20 pupils are beneficiaries of Hon Sithole’s relief programme.

Human rights lawyer Freddy Michael Masarirevu has called for the immediate release of Hon Sithole, Hon Job Wiwa Sikhala and CCC Nyatsime activists.

“Godfrey Sithole come back home, the 20 kids you pay school fees for have not been going to school. No one bought them stationery. No further development took place at Chibuku stadium.

You had started installing bucket seats.

No one picked up from wer yu left.

100DaysOfDetention,” Masarirevu wrote on Twitter.

