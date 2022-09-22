ZimEye
1/2 Police in Gweru are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Peter Sigauke (23) in connection with a case of escaping from prison in Lalapanzi on 19/09/22. The suspect was serving 48 months imprisonment for plain robbery.— Zimbabwe Republic Police (@PoliceZimbabwe) September 22, 2022
2/2 Anyone with information to contact ZRP Midlands on (0542) 228636 or (0542) 230837, National Complaints Desk on (0242) 703631, WhatsApp on 0712 800197 or report at any nearest Police Station.
