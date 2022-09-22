Mwonzora Faces Tough Political Contest

By- The opposition MDC-T has announced every position, including the Presidency, will be contested at the party’s elective congress.

According to his party, they are conducting a restructuring exercise in preparation for the elective congress.

The congress is due before the end of the year.

Key positions to be contested include that of the party president, currently occupied by Mwonzora, vice president, and organising secretary, among others.

MDC-T national spokesperson Witness Dube, said that the date for the ordinary congress depends on the completion of provincial structures and the availability of funds for the national congress. He added:

The structures have to be adopted by the national council, automatically giving the president the mandate to call for a national election after 30 days.

We are about 70 per cent complete and we don’t declare a date until everything is complete, that is structures are tabled and adopted by the national council.

The structures become the voting college and are subject to the national council for adjudication, if there are no issues, the structures are passed as a record and kept in custody.

MDC-T holds its ordinary congress after five years and when our ordinary congress was due, the Supreme Court (ruling of May 2020) took us back to the 2014 structures that were used to hold the extraordinary congress issue but our constitution is very specific…

Mwonzora was elected MDC-T president on 27 December 2020 after the majority of former MDC senior officials, who included Nelson Chamisa who represented the party in the 2018 presidential race, had left. | CITE

