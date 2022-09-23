Man Vanishes After Forcing Self On Daughter

A MARRIED man, who stays at the Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison Camp, has fled from home after allegedly rap_ing his daughter.

The man (whose identity cannot not be revealed for professional reasons) is on the run after the victim lodged a police report against him.

The suspected rap_ist has been staying in the camp with his wife, who is a correctional officer.

Harare Provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, confirmed the case saying the victim has since been referred to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals for medical examination.

“Police are investigating a case involving a man reported to have rap_ed his 18-year-old daughter at a prison camp in Chikurubi,” said Insp Chakanza.

“Circumstances were that the complainant was asleep in the spare bedroom when the accused got into her room wearing a short but without a shirt.

“The accused was reported to have signalled to the complainant to keep quiet upon entering her room. She tried to scream but the accused closed her mouth using his other hand.- H-Metro

