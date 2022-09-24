Robbers Pounce On Marondera Businessman, Grab US$8K, Kill Him

By- Police in Marondera are investigating a robbery and murder case in which a Marondera businessman was robbed and killed.

The robbery and murder happened on Thursday morning.

In a statement, police said the robbers used a pistol, iron bars and spears.

Reads the statement:

The ZRP is investigating a case in which a Businessman (62) was killed in a robbery incident, in Paradise Park, Marondera, on 23/09/22 at around 0200 hours. Four suspects, armed with an unidentified pistol, iron bars, and spears, pounced at the victim’s house, where they attacked the family before robbing them of US$7 910, a cellphone, and killing the victim. Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police station.

Robbers have been targeting individuals, companies and even banks and other financial institutions.

Some members of the gangs believed to be behind the spate of robbery cases in the country are already behind bars while some are still on the run.

