Another Zanu PF Thief Released, As Sikhala Remains In Prison

Spread the love

By- The courts on Tuesday released Zanu PF deputy secretary for indigenisation in the Mashonaland west province and former Empowerment Group (EEG) president Mike Chimombe facing fraud allegations.

Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi released the Zanu PF fraudster on ZW$50 000 bail barely a day after his arrest.

The catch and release of Zanu PF thieves by the state come after CCC deputy chairman Job Sikhala has clocked over 100 days in remand prison for political persecution.

Sikhala, his colleague Godfrey Sithole and 14 other CCC members were arrested in June for demanding justice for the murderers of Moreblessing Ali, who Zanu PF thugs killed.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...