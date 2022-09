CCC Senior Cadre In Door-To-Door Rural Voter Campaign

Spread the love

By James Gwati- A senior opposition CCC cadre Abednico Bhebhe, is conducting an intensive voter mobilisation program in Nkayi.

Bhebhe posted on Twitter while in the remote areas of Nkayi.

https://twitter.com/Panashe_JJ/status/1573823850218930177/photo/1

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...