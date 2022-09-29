Coup Tankers In Mash Central

By- The Zimbabwe National Army said it would release tankers and troops to six districts of Mashonaland Central province.

In a statement to the mainstream media, the ZDF said the tankers and troops would be holding drills in the said province.

Reads the statement:

The Zimbabwe Defence Forces would like to inform the general public that it will be conducting a training exercise in Bindura, Mbire Muzarabani, Rushinga, Shamva and Mt Darwin districts of Mashonaland Central Province, from 22 September to 21 October 2022. This year’s training exercise is a follow up to a similar exercise conducted in Masvingo Province in 2021.

The training exercise is meant to sharpen and perfect operational skills so as to enhance the Zimbabwe Defence Forces capability to fulfil its mandate. The exercise involves the movement of a large number of troops and vehicles from Harare into Mashonaland Central Province. Therefore the general populace should not be surprised by these movements.

