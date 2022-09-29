Mnangagwa Jails Prominent Author Over Protests

By- Zimbabwean courts have convicted prominent and award-winning author Tsitsi Dangarembga and Julie Gabriel Barnes for inciting public violence.

The two were arrested in 2020 and charged with participating in a public gathering to promote public violence and breach of peace.

They have been on trial over the last two years on charges of inciting public violence after participating in a demonstration in the Borrowdale suburb in Harare.

They were protesting against the detention of journalist Hopewell Chin’ono and Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume.

The pair had also been arrested on 20 July 2020 for inciting public violence after they allegedly rallied people to participate in a foiled demonstration that had been slated for 31 July 2020.

Ngarivhume was released on bail after 43 days in prison. Chin’ono was released after spending 17 days in the overcrowded Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison.

Meanwhile, Dangarembga and Barnes’s lawyer, Chris Mhike, is currently addressing the court on the mitigation of the sentence.

