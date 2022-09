Another CCC Activist, Abudaucted, Tortured

By James Gwati- Zanu PF thugs in Nyatsime have abducted a prominent CCC member.

According to the party, Felix Bari was abducted Thursday by known Zanu PF thugs and took him to their base.

CCC posted on social media saying that their security team was in the process of rescuing Bari.

šŸšØALERT: We have received a report that CCC member, Felix Biri has been kidnapped by Zanu PF members in Nyatsime this afternoon. He has been taken to a base where heā€™s being beaten by these thugs. Our security team is currently on its way to secure his release. pic.twitter.com/gbjIyEZ4U4 — Citizens' Coalition for Change (@CCCZimbabwe) September 29, 2022

