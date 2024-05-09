Unsung Hero Joselu Propels Real Madrid to Wembley Final

By A Correspondent|ZimEye

Former Stoke City striker Joselu emerged as the hero for Real Madrid, securing a stunning late double to seal a 2-1 comeback victory over Bayern Munich. With this win, Real Madrid advances to the Champions League final with a 4-3 aggregate scoreline.

Bayern Munich, under Thomas Tuchel’s guidance, seemed destined for the Wembley final as they held a lead until the 88th minute, courtesy of Alphonso Davies’ second-half goal.

However, Manuel Neuer, who had made four outstanding saves earlier in the match, surprisingly spilled Vinicius Junior’s shot into Joselu’s path, allowing him to equalize.

With the Santiago Bernabeu crowd urging them on, and despite Harry Kane being substituted off by Tuchel, Joselu seized the moment by converting Antonio Rudiger’s cross from close range in the 91st minute.

The goal stood after a VAR review overturned a tight offside call against the forward.

