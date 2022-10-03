Chinamasa “Dumped” By Own District

By A Correspondent- Former Finance minister Patrick Chinamasa has reportedly pleaded for the allocation of more central committee seats to Manicaland after he was rejected by his Makoni district at a recent Makoni inter-district meeting.

Party members say he should be contested in the upcoming central committee elections, Standard reported.

a letter dated September 30 addressed to the ZANU PF political commissar Mike Bimha, Chinamasa protested why Makoni was allocated few central committee seats. He wrote:

Further to the appeal made to the Makoni District Coordination chairman (DCC) Albert Nyakuedzwa dated 27 September 2022, concerning the above subject matter, allow me to submit copy of Zanu PF Manicaland province analysis showing distribution of party districts, constituency by constituency and administrative district by administrative district.

The analysis reveals that Makoni district, which has hundred and twelve districts and five constituencies has been allocated two central committee posts whereas Nyanga has two constituencies and thirty-two party districts has been allocated four central committee districts

Clearly the allocation is irrational and defies logic. I add my voice to the appeal by Nyakuedzwa for rectification of the anomaly. The election dates have not been announced.

