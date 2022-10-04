Robbers Snatch 11Kgs Of Gold From How-Mine

By-Armed robbers Tuesday intercepted three security vehicles transporting Gold from How Mine about 10 kilometres from the mine, and got away with 11 kgs of Gold.

How Mine is located in Matebeleland-South province, about 30 kilometres southeast of Bulawayo in southern Zimbabwe.

Sources said there was a gunfight involving security officers from a cash-in-transit truck and the suspects whose vehicles were left riddled with bullet holes.

Eyewitnesses told the Sunday News that the armed robbers were using three vehicles, a Toyota GD 6, a Nissan March and Nissan Hard boy single cab.

It is alleged, How Mine’s internal security manager (name withheld) was following the three cash-in-transit (CIT) vehicles using a Toyota Fortuner from a distance when the ambush took place.

The security manager then pursued the three armed robbers’ vehicles.

A shootout ensued and he managed to shoot the Nissan Hardbody which they then dumped while firing at the security manager.

The manager then pursued the other two vehicles (Toyota GD6 and Nissan March) until Ekusileni Hospital (Hillside) towards the Bulawayo city centre, where the armed robbers managed to escape.

How Mine’s security manager’s vehicle was left with numerous bullet holes.

A revolver gun was recovered from the Nissan Hardbody which was abandoned.

Officials at the mine sent out a distress call warning nearby communities to be on the lookout for the two getaway vehicles.

The Gold which was destined for Fidelity Printers is worth about US$581 555 on international markets as of Tuesday 04 October 2022.

-State media

