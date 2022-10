Saka Joins Top Earners At Arsenal

Spread the love

Arsenal reach agreement in principle on £52m Bukayo Saka deal

Arsenal have reached an agreement in principle on a mega-money Bukayo Saka contract, sources have told Football Insider.

The attacking midfielder, 21, is set to multiple his salary many times after finalising a deal worth nearly £200,000-a-week.

It will catapult him into the bracket of top earners at Emirates Stadium, Gabriel Jesus and Thomas Partey.- Arsenal Transfer News and Updates

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...