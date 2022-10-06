Mliswa Says Mapfumo Is Right To Fear Coming To Zim

By Jane Mlambo| Controversial Norton legislator Temba Mliswa has backed Chimurenga music icon Thomas Mapfumo who last week said he was not able to come to Zimbabwe to bury his brother and former band member Lancelot Mapfumo due to fear of arrest.

Mliswa said with the way the Zimbabwe government is using state institutions to victimize its opponents including Zengeza West legislator Job Sikhala and St Marys parliamentarian Godfrey Sithole as well as renowned author Tsitsi Dangarembga, Mapfumo is justified to be avoid visiting the country.

“Thomas Mapfumo’s fear to return to Zimbabwe, even for his brother’s funeral is very valid and he is well within his right to do so. For some of us who have experienced what its like to be victimised using state apparatus we can understand him. It’s better to be safe.

“We endured the pain of victimisation because we were younger, he can’t survive it at his age. Look at @JobSikhala1, Dangarembga, etc the system has been pursuing them& using state institutions to victimise them. He must avoid that. Once orders are given from above it’s bad for,” said Mliswa while posting on Twitter.

