“I Taught At Eton College!” said Mliswa – Pity Exposure | WILBERT MUKORI

By Wilbert Mukori | Many people have listened to an audio posted on Zimeye in which the Right Honourable Themba Mliswa, Independent MP for Norton, was ranting and raving calling me “a political novice”. What was all that about, some people have asked.

The whole argument started with the Right Honourable MP arguing that if Zimbabweans wanted political and economic change in Zimbabwe then they must register to vote for the upcoming 2023 elections. It is bad enough to have to listen to the brain-dead MDC/CCC supporters regurgitating the same foolish argument; it is too much ask to hear it from an MP too!

In the watershed March 2008 elections 73% of the people voted for Morgan Tsvangirai and his MDC friends but before the results were announced the Zanu PF vote rigging juggernaut stepped in. Zanu PF led by none other than President Emmerson Mnangagwa himself, by his own admission, whittled down the 73% to 47%, enough to force a presidential runoff.

During the runoff the party unleashed the party’s militia, war veterans backed by the Police, Army and CIO for the express purpose of punishing the people for daring to reject Mugabe and Zanu PF in the March vote.

“What was accomplished by the bullet cannot be undone by the ballot!” thundered Robert Mugabe throughout Operation “Mavhotera papi!” (Whom did you vote for!)

Themba Mliswa was a senior Zanu PF member, an MP and was, at one point, Zanu PF chairman of Mashonaland West. Of course, he played has his role in the establishment and retention of the de facto one-party, Zanu PF, dictatorship that has ruled the country to this day with an iron fist.

SADC refused to endorse Zanu PF’s election victory in protest against the blatant cheating and wanton violence, a historic first given the regional body had always turned a blind eye to Zanu PF rigged elections in the past. SADC forced Robert Mugabe and his Zanu PF cronies to sign the 2008 Global Political Agreement, agreeing to the need for Zimbabwe to implement a raft of democratic reforms to restore the individual freedoms and rights including the right to free, fair and credible elections.

Themba Mliswa knows that Morgan Tsvangirai and his MDC friends sold out big time by failing to implement even one democratic reform in the five years of the 2008 to 2013 GNU. “Mazivanhu eMDC adzidza kudya anyerere!” (MDC leaders have learned to enjoy the gravy train good life, they will never rock the boat!) Zanu PF cronies openly boasted during the GNU when asked why MDC were not implementing reforms.

Mliswa would have joined his fellow Zanu PF cronies in celebrating the end of the GNU in 2013 with not even a token reform in place. They all knew that as long as Zanu PF retained its carte blanche powers to rigged elections and use wanton violence, the party would NEVER EVER lose elections as the 2008 watershed elections had shown.

Unlike in 2008 when the Zanu PF vote rigging juggernaut turned off and only turned back on to stop the unedited elections results be announced, it is turned on all the time. Hence the reason ZEC has only registered 250 000 in the period 2018 to May 2022 regardless of opposition’s effort to register six million, for example!

Of course, Themba Mliswa knows it is futile to participating in these flawed and illegal elections – the opposition will only give the process some modicum of credibility and legitimacy. He does not care about that because he also knows that Zanu PF will give away a few gravy train seats to entice the opposition to participate. He won one of these bait seats in the last elections and that is all he cares about.

“I am related to Didymus Mutasa and Emmerson Mnangagwa. And Nelson Chamisa is my sekuru (uncle).” Argued Mliswa. “Am I able to advance national interest? Yes I am!”

I judge people on merit and not on their political connections, gender, tribe, age, etc. The Zanu PF dictatorship is at the heart of the nation’s economic and political mess and only an idiot would think perpetuating the dictatorship for selfish reasons is in the national interest!

In his ranting and raving Mliswa revealed that he has studied and worked for some of the world-renowned education institutions in UK, USA and Japan. I for one was disappointed that Mliswa had clearly learned nothing; he did not even have the common sense to know one cannot have free and fair elections without something as basic as a verified voters’ roll.

It goes to show, one can take an ape out of the jungle, but you cannot take the jungle mentality out of the ape! Zimbabwe’s corrupted electoral system has allowed apes to be MPs and no wonder the country is in serious trouble! And the solution is to break this cycle of rigged elections that has kept the corrupt and tyrannical Zanu PF thugs in power for 42 years.

We cannot stop Zanu PF rigging the 2023 elections nor can we stop Mliswa, his uncle Chamisa and the rest in the opposition camp participating in the flawed and illegal elections. What we can and must do is stop SADC endorsing the flawed process and granting Zanu PF legitimacy.

There is a lot more to implementing the democratic reforms and holding free and fair elections than restoring a fundamental right; it is the essence of good governance and our ticket out of the hellhole Zanu PF have dragged us into!

Themba Mliswa, is just an Eton College ape who do not even understand what constitute free, fair and credible elections; he and his like must not have the final say in 2023 elections!

(Right Honourable MP Themba Mliswa’s ranting, and raving audio is available on facebook.com/zimeye/videos/508767777357655/?flite=scwspnss)

– SOURCE: zimbabwelight.blogspot.com

