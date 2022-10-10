Musindo Abused Us, Victims Speak Out

By A Correspondent| Popular cleric and Destiny for Africa Obadiah Musindo’ s sexual abuse victims have vowed to open up on the escapades of the religious leader.

Speaking to this publication one of the victims who requested anonymity said she became a ‘sex slave’ of the controversial religious leader since when she was 18.

“I was introduced to the Reverend by one of my mother’s friends at a time when I was about to write my O Level exam. By that time, my mom was struggling to pay my exam fees so her friend told us Rev Musindo could help us out.

“Indeed, he paid my exams fees and promised to fund my A Level studies in the case I passed,” narrates the girl who hails from Mutare.

She however, failed her O Level studies but the Destiny for Africa Network director would then offer to help her find work in Harare.

“He claimed he was well-connected and would help to find employment in Harare. I left Mutare and never thought he had bad intentions.

” I didn’t have any relative in Harare and found myself booked at this hotel(name supplied) for quite a good time. It is during my stay that he would frequent my room in guise of appraising me on employment and one day she forced himself on me,” she sobs.

She says from there Musindo would bed and pamper her with gifts. However, she was also being ‘hired out’ to other public figures.

“He came and told me openly that if I needed more money I had to consider sleeping with some of these politicians.

“He gave me an example of Pokello as someone who is living large because of sleeping with ‘madhara’, “she added.

Another victim said she was infected with an STI after being coerced to sleep with Reverend Musindo while at a tertiary institution.

“So when I was in my third year at Poly, my parents were struggling to pay my tuition so one of my friends facilitated that I meet Reverend Musindo.

“He seemed helpful but soon he started sending some sexually explicit messages to my phone and I told my friend who said the only way to payback for the tuition fees was to sleep with Reverend,” said the woman who requested anonymity.

“What bothered me he didn’t want to use protection and I ended up contracting an STI. ” He did send me money for medication but I am fearful that I may be infected by the dreadful virus now, “reveals the woman.

If the women are willing to give their accounts, Musindo could be yet another cleric to be sentenced for abusing women mostly church congregants.

Of late Musindo has been in the eye of a storm for extoting ordinary citizens mostly ZANU PF members.

