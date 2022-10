I Am Too Special – Java

Tinashe Sambiri| Controversial preacher and socialite Panganai Java, popularly known as Passion Java, has mocked poor people again.

Java, whose beef with musician Baba Harare is intensifying with each passing day, sees himself as a very special figure .

The preacher has also declared allegiance to Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Zanu PF party.

“Hurombe hunotangira pakuita sevaimbi, Baba Harare na baba moto, vanenge vachiti pamberi na chamiswa, kudya banana what, what, vapedza vonorara parukukwe rwakatengwa na moms 1994, kana uchida kuita Mari support the winning team Sema Prophets Makandiwa, Angel, Edd, Magaya vanoti ( 2023 ED Pfee ) Automatic win #rundubvugwabvu

@ginimbi you shall always be missed, waurikumberi and ka diss Kedu kainakidza now ndakungorwa ne vanhu vasina Basa, kana Buggati hapachina need yekuibuditsa, unorema even usipo…. happy birthday to you,” Java boasted on Facebook.

